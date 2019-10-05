California gas prices spike while much of country drops

By

In the past seven days, the average price for a gallon of gas in California has jumped $0.27 per gallon to $4.16, according to the latest AAA Gas Prices data.

By comparison, the national average for a gallon of gas stands at $2.66 per gallon.

Industry experts cite refinery problems and the September attack on a Saudi Arabian oil facility for the increases.

“These factors are continuing the spike that began after the attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure earlier this month,” read a news release posted on the AAA of California website.

However, the price spike in California does not match the price trend throughout much of the country. …

Click here to read the full article from KCRA News