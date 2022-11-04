California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Failed Policies are on the November Ballot

By

State-created water shortage, violent crime spike, growing vagrant homeless population, abortion sanctuary state, indoctrination center public schools, gun control

This is not an official voter guide. It is a recap of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s actual record and political policies for 2022. For a full recap of Gov. Newsom’s record since being elected and taking office in 2019, read Voters Know CA Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Troubles Began Before Pandemic.

California was once the land of opportunity and innovation. There was a time when nearly anyone with a good idea and solid work ethic could open a business. California led the nation in manufacturing – today there isn’t much manufacturing left in the state. California’s schools were once envied by the nation – today they rank at the bottom of the entire country. California agriculture has always provided for more than just our state, but even that is under attack. What made California great is systematically being destroyed.

While California Gov. Gavin Newsom avails himself of every opportunity for national news interviews and headlines, all while denying that he is running for President in 2024, the people and businesses of his state are deeply hurting.

This isn’t new for Gavin Newsom – he’s always looked over the heads of the people of his state and directed his conversations nationally. He’s always been running for president – he just needed to hold a few political offices in order to properly launch. Results be damned.

The once Golden State is turning into a third world country. While this is Gavin Newsom’s hair shirt to wear, he had help from former Gov. Jerry Brown. But Newsom owns it now – he was Lieutenant Gov. for 8 years. He wanted to be the Governor of California. And instead of addressing the issues the California people are suffering under, Newsom childishly went after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, picking a fight with a prominent national GOP politician.

“California Governor Gavin Newsom’s California, which is still under his COVID State of Emergency from March 2020, can be summed up this way: Water rationing, grocery unions striking, homeless denied housing vouchers in Los Angeles, reparations for descendants of slaves, $7.00-per-gallon-gas, porn K-12 curriculum, COVID mandatory vaccine bills, Single Payer health coverage, public school teachers strike, energy shortage and the crime… There’s more, but this is a decent summary, all of which link to articles explaining,” the Globe reported in April. The list since April has expanded.

California is a state in crisis and decline. California has the highest taxes in the country and seriously declining public services, which were among the best in the nation at one time.

Lets take a look at highlights of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recent policies and bills signed, strangling the people and the state… the list is long, but important to read before voting:

