California had 77 of the country’s 100 most expensive ZIP Codes for home sales last year

A year-end report from real estate database PropertyShark has confirmed what every Angeleno already knows: California is a really expensive place to live.
The analysis, which surveyed the priciest ZIP Codes in the country based on median home sales prices, found that California holds 77 of the 100 most expensive spots, including five in the top 10.
New York came in with the second most ZIP Codes at 19. No other state had more than two.
Topping the list of most expensive ZIP Codes was 94027 in Atherton, Calif., a Silicon Valley city full of tech executives, which had a median sale price of $4.95 million, according to the data.
The 10013 ZIP Code of New York, home to the high-priced luxury condos of Tribeca in Manhattan, saw a median price of $4.1 million. In Miami Beach area, the 33109 ZIP Code the median was $4.052 million. …
Profile