California has lagged on coronavirus testing. That’s starting to change

After months of backlogs and shortages, there are signs that access to coronavirus testing in California is improving for many people with symptoms — a dramatic change from just a few weeks ago when countless sick patients were denied tests, even in emergency rooms.

Testing sites are springing up across the state. And large university labs and hospitals, while still constrained by shortages of testing supplies, are steadily expanding capacity.

UC Davis Health, which runs one of the largest hospital labs in the region, can process 600 tests a day. That’s triple its capacity on April 1, and far better than the maximum of 80 tests a day it did in late March, said Dr. Nam Tran, senior director of clinical pathology at UC Davis Health. …

