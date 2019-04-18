California is reviewing 23,500 state tax refunds it paid too soon

By

California erroneously sent refunds to 23,500 taxpayers last month, according to an announcement Tuesday from the state’s Franchise Tax Board.

The department responsible for collecting state personal income and corporate income taxes said a “system error” from March 8 to March 11 caused it to issue refunds to people without first verifying the amount of money people claimed was automatically taken out of their paycheck.

As a result, as many as 23,500 Californians might have their income tax returns adjusted, though the board said the vast majority aren’t expected to change.

The FTB said it will spend the next few weeks reviewing all of the affected accounts. …

