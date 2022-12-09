California Labor Secretary Abruptly Exits Post in Gavin Newsom’s Cabinet

By

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s top adviser on California labor issues abruptly left her post this week under uncertain circumstances. Natalie Palugyai, who Newsom appointed as secretary of the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency in July 2021, is no longer with the department, the governor’s office and the agency confirmed Wednesday. In the interim, Undersecretary Stewart Knox is serving as Acting Labor Secretary.

The governor’s office and labor agency did not provide a reason for her departure or any other details. Palugyai could not immediately be reached for comment. Confirmation of Palugyai’s departure did not follow the typical process used by the governor’s press office, which routinely releases announcements about new appointments and departures on its website. The state’s Labor and Workforce Development Agency still had a page up on its website listing Palugyai as secretary until early Wednesday afternoon, when a reporter from this news organization inquired about her exit and the page was taken down.

“We thank Natalie Palugyai for her work in the administration and wish her well in her next chapter,” Erin Mellon, a spokesperson for the governor’s office, wrote in an email. Palugyai, who was earning a salary of more than $227,000, was the first Latina to serve in the role. Prior to joining the agency, she held positions at the U.S. Department of Labor, FEMA and Johns Hopkins University. The state’s labor secretary is a cabinet position in the governor’s administration. The secretary oversees state departments and boards that enforce labor laws, combat wage theft, provide state disability and unemployment insurance benefits and fund workforce training and apprenticeship programs. They then provide insight and advise the governor on those issues.

