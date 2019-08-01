California law to limit youth football practices

By

California’s governor has signed a law limiting full-contact practices for youth football teams to reduce brain injuries.

State law already limits full-contact practices for middle and high school football teams to no more than 90 minutes per day, twice per week.

Wednesday, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law to limit full contact practices for youth football teams to no more than 30 minutes per day for two days per week. The law bans full-contact practices for youth football teams during the offseason.

The law also requires a medical professional be present for all games and an independent person attend all practices with the authority to remove players who show signs of an injury. …

