California lawmakers approve bill to give workers full pay for family leave

By

The California State Assembly on Thursday passed a bill that would give workers full wages when out on family leave.

Lawmakers voted 50-3, sending the bill to the state Senate. The legislation would give workers in the state 100 percent of their wages when on family leave, rather than the program’s current 60 or 70 percent.

Family leave in the state includes taking time off to care for a seriously ill family member or to spend time with a child within one year of its birth or placement in a family.

The law currently allows for up to six weeks of partial pay for employees who take time off for family reasons. It also has a maximum wage replacement rate of $1,252 per week. …

Click here to read the full article from The Hill