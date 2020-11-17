California Lawmakers Head To Maui With Lobbyists Despite Pandemic, Travel Warnings

The pandemic may have “canceled” 2020, but it did not derail an annual gathering of lobbyists and lawmakers on the shores of Maui that brought people from across the country to a luxury resort this week.
Roughly 100 people from four states converged at the Fairmont Kea Lani for a four-day legislative conference organized by the Independent Voter Project, said the group’s chair and executive director, Dan Howle.
The 18th annual event was a third of its regular size, Howle said, but it still drew nearly 20 lawmakers from California, Texas and Washington state. The theme? How to reopen states’ economies amid the public health crisis.
Howle said he was not concerned about the public health implications of bringing people from around the country together because of the stringent requirements in Hawaii’s mandatory Safe Travels program. To avoid a lengthy quarantine, visitors must provide proof of a negative Covid test taken within 72 hours of arrival.
“It really doesn’t matter where you’re coming from as long as you have a negative Covid test before you arrive here,” he said.
But tests aren’t infalliable; they could provide the wrong result or fail to catch coronavirus during the incubation period. And there are risks to traveling because visitors could still face exposure on the island and bring the virus home.
The event comes amid a worrisome surge in infections across the country and new travel restrictions on the West Coast, and as many schools and businesses remain closed.
It also follows revelations by the San Francisco Chronicle that Gov. Gavin Newsom attended a 12-person birthday party at an exclusive Napa Valley restaurant, the French Laundry. …
Comments
“There’s a chance this will not be received well by the general public.” You think? Obviously not. It seems that the restrictions on our liberty are for thee but not for me. I think that this is all a test to see just how much abuse the public will tolerate.
These ass wipes dont give a freakin shit about you or me. Wise up. They will do what they want to when they want to. The power they have gained is beyond tolerable. Its time to stand up and revolt.
This is how US and state representatives earning middle class salaries end up being multi millionaires.