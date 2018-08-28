California Legislature Approves Lifetime Gun Ban for Those Convicted of Domestic Violence

By

The California legislature has added to the state’s extensive slate of restrictions on gun ownership, passing three bills that would place a lifetime gun-ownership ban on anyone convicted of domestic violence or placed on two involuntary psychiatric holds in one year.

If signed into law by Governor Jerry Brown, the legislation would extend the current ten-year ban on gun ownership for domestic abusers to a lifetime ban, a measure the bill’s proponents claim will help ensure the safety of domestic-violence victims.

“We must do more to ensure the safety of our survivors of domestic violence,” Democratic assemblywoman Blanca Rubio, who introduced the domestic-violence legislation, told her colleagues, the Los Angeles Times reports.

A separate bill, introduced by Democratic assemblyman Evan Low, bans gun ownership for those ordered into psychiatric institutions by the courts twice in one year. The bill is intended to reduce the number of gun-inflicted suicide deaths, which comprise two-thirds of all gun deaths annually in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. …

