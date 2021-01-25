California Lifting Stay-At-Home Orders Monday

By

California will lift regional stay-at-home orders across the entire state on Monday, sources have told The Chronicle.

A source close to the governor’s office confirmed that the state plans to end the stay-at-home order on Monday morning, moving counties back into the reopening framework based on colored tiers. It will no longer be tied strictly to the number of beds that are available in intensive care units.

Now, with the post-holidays surge lessening, ICU availability in the regions that remained under the stay-at-home order as of Sunday — including the Bay Area and Southern California — are projected to rise above the 15% threshold that triggered the lockdown measures. This is why the Newsom administration has decided to lift the restrictions, according to the source. …

Click here to read the full article from the SF Chronicle.