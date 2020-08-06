California may crack down on bad cops in wake of George Floyd’s killing

By

Just as the California Legislature was adjusting to the new reality of a session reshaped by the coronavirus pandemic, the killing of George Floyd on Memorial Day upended it again.

Video of white Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling for nearly nine minutes on Floyd’s neck, killing the unarmed Black man, sparked a national upheaval that has thrust issues of police brutality and misconduct back into the spotlight at the state Capitol.

Dozens of bills before lawmakers could transform policing in California — opening up more personnel records, holding officers liable for not intervening when their colleagues use excessive force, and creating a process to strip police of their badges statewide when they break the law. …

