California members of Congressional baseball team check in safe after shooting

As reported by the San Francisco Chronicle:
California lawmakers began offering support Wednesday morning after Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), and several other people who were shot during a congressional baseball practice in Virginia.
Eight California lawmakers are listed on the roster for the 2017 game, and several went on social media to check in safe and condemn the shooting. The lone Republican player was not near the scene, according to local TV reports. Democratic representatives, including Jared Huffman and Eric Swallwell of the Bay Area, used social media to share prayers for those injured and to credit Capitol Police for their quick response to the shooting.
The House has sharply curtailed its business Wednesday following the shooting.
A message from the GOP leadership says no votes are expected in the House Wednesday. Members also won’t be allowed to make short speeches during what’s known as the morning hour. …
If the shooter wanted to take out the people who stopped Bernie from getting elected, why didn’t he just go to a Democrat fundraiser with Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders? The Republicans and Russians did not choose Hillary over Bernie. So stupid. Also wonder if many pro gun control people already have guns, but want no else to. Sad, tragic, useless shooting.
“Demonization of the enemy or Dehumanization of the enemy is a state propaganda technique which promotes an idea about the enemy being threatening evil aggressor with only destructive objectives. Demonization is the oldest propaganda technique aimed to inspire hatred toward the enemy necessary to hurt them more easily, to preserve and mobilize allies and demoralize the enemy.”
Behold the fruit of the Democrat and Media campaign to demonize Trump and the GOP.