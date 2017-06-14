California members of Congressional baseball team check in safe after shooting

As reported by the San Francisco Chronicle:

California lawmakers began offering support Wednesday morning after Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), and several other people who were shot during a congressional baseball practice in Virginia.

Eight California lawmakers are listed on the roster for the 2017 game, and several went on social media to check in safe and condemn the shooting. The lone Republican player was not near the scene, according to local TV reports. Democratic representatives, including Jared Huffman and Eric Swallwell of the Bay Area, used social media to share prayers for those injured and to credit Capitol Police for their quick response to the shooting.

The House has sharply curtailed its business Wednesday following the shooting.

A message from the GOP leadership says no votes are expected in the House Wednesday. Members also won’t be allowed to make short speeches during what’s known as the morning hour. …