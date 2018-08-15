California Moves to Prevent Cancer Warnings on Coffee

By

The State of California is slated to have a public hearing this week over a proposal that would declare coffee poses “no significant risk of cancer.”

The hearing in Sacramento could be the end of a lengthy, statewide debate that began in 2010 when a nonprofit filed a lawsuit against coffee producers regarding a chemical in roasted coffee that has been found to elevate the risk of cancer in rodents.

Earlier this year, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle handed down a ruling that said all coffee served in California had to include a cancer warning. As The New York Times reported Wednesday, the World Health Organization retorted in June that evidence was scant in regards to coffee causing cancer.

On Thursday, members of the public will have the opportunity to make their voices heard as California’s Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA) tries to pass a rule that says drinking coffee does not carry with it an elevated risk of getting cancer. …

