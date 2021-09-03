California Needs To Ensure Homelessness Spending Is Proper, Timely

By

If it seems like there’s so much tax money being thrown at the problem of homelessness in California that no one can keep track of it, there’s now an auditor’s report suggesting that this is true.

State auditor Elaine Howle recently reported on programs and agencies that are designated “high risk” because of the possibility, likelihood or history of waste, fraud, abuse and mismanagement of public resources. Howle identified the state’s management of federal COVID-19 relief funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) Emergency Solutions Grant program, abbreviated as the ESG-CV, as one of the “high-risk” programs.

The auditor’s office found that the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) failed to distribute hundreds of millions of dollars in emergency housing aid for homeless people in a timely way, as required by the federal government. There’s a deadline to spend 20% of the $316 million award by September 30 or the federal government may take up to $63 million back and spend it somewhere else.

Since California is No. 1 in every category of homelessness except ending it, that’s more than a little bit troubling. …

