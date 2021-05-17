California Nurses Union Urges State to Reject CDC Guidance on Easing Mask Mandate

By

The largest union of registered nurses in California is asking state officials not to follow new guidance from the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention on lifting mask mandates for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19, union officials said Sunday.

The California Nurses Association, an affiliate of the nation’s largest union of registered nurses, condemned the CDC’s guidance, calling it “a big blow to the safety and welfare of the nurses, front line workers, as well as the patients,” CNA president Zenei Triunfo-Cortez said in a phone interview Sunday.

“We have to understand that the pandemic is not over,” said Triunfo-Cortez. “There continues to be high rates of infection and people continue to die, even nurses.”

The CDC on Thursday said that fully vaccinated people do not have to wear a mask in most indoor and outdoor settings, bringing relief to some and surprise to others who feel that it was too soon. …

