California Officials Say Mask Guidelines Coming Soon

A day after federal health officials announced guidelines allowing people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to go maskless in most public spaces, Californians are still waiting to hear whether new, looser rules will go into effect here.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks or physically distance in most indoor and outdoor settings. States and counties would have to adopt the guidelines before they would go into effect locally, and the California Department of Public Health has not yet indicated what it will do.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said his office could announce state mask guidelines late Friday, but as of early evening, it had not.

“There’s a whole lot of complexities we have to work through,” such as how enforcement would work in schools and businesses, Newsom said in a news conference earlier in the day. …

