California on Brink of Lockdown

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday warned that California is again on the brink of a wider coronavirus stay-at-home order as public health officials work desperately to shore up a state hospital system that’s contending with record numbers of COVID-19 patients.

Should recent trends continue, officials warn, there’s a chance that the viciously resurgent pandemic could overwhelm aspects of the state healthcare system.

Of particular concern is California’s intensive care unit capacity. Currently, about 75% of the state’s 7,733 ICU beds are occupied — with 1,812 of them filled by coronavirus patients.

Unless things change, the state could exhaust its existing ICU capacity by mid-December, according to projections Newsom presented. …

