California one step closer to expanding Medicaid for illegal immigrants

California is one step closer to expanding Medicaid for illegal immigrants in the state, with legislation from both chambers of the legislature that could reach Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown’s desk.

The California State Assembly last week passed a measure that would expand a current program, introduced in 2015 by Brown, which provided Medi-Cal coverage for undocumented minors under the age of 19. The new legislation, introduced by Democratic State Assemblymember Dr. Joaquin Arambula, expands that program to cover undocumented young adults up to age 26.

“The Medi-Cal program is, in part, governed and funded by federal Medicaid program provisions,” the Assembly bill read. “The federal Medicaid program prohibits payment to a state for medical assistance furnished to an alien who is not lawfully admitted for permanent residence or otherwise permanently residing in the United States under color of law.”

Arambula’s bill was initially slated to cover all undocumented adults, but was amended to expand coverage to just young adults under 26 years of age. That bill is expected to be considered in the California State Senate. …

