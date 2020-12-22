California opens field hospitals to cope with crush of coronavirus cases

By

With intensive care capacity buckling under an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases, California has opened four field hospitals where dozens of patients are being treated and the state is bringing in hundreds of additional health care providers.

The majority of the state — all of Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley — continued to be at, or far past, intensive care capacity as of Monday as COVID-19 hospitalizations hit new peaks. Statewide, intensive care availability was 2.5%.

And the pressure on hospitals won’t be abating soon. California reported a record-smashing 62,529 new cases on Monday, a grim reminder that the surge is still swelling and a harbinger of further increases in patients needing intensive care in the coming weeks. …

