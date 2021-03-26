California Opens Vaccination Eligibility To All Adults

By

After weeks of sometimes confusing and frustrating restrictions, California is throwing open its coronavirus vaccine program to all adults as the nation’s most populous state counts on a long-awaited boost in doses.

The move is seen as a crucial step as the state cautiously reopens an economy stifled for a year by COVID-19 restrictions on businesses.

“There’s not just light at the end of the tunnel; there’s bright light at the end of the tunnel,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said during a news conference Thursday in Orange County.

Newsom said the state would start vaccinating anyone 50 and over in a week and anyone 16 and older on April 15. …

