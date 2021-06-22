California Plans Rent Forgiveness Using Federal Stimulus Surplus

Swimming in cash from an unexpected budget surplus and federal stimulus money, California is planning rent forgiveness on a scale never seen before in the United States.
A $5.2 billion program in final negotiations at the State Legislature would pay 100 percent of unpaid rent that lower-income Californians incurred during the pandemic and would be financed entirely by federal money. The state is also proposing to set aside $2 billion to pay for unpaid water and electricity bills.
When California became the first state to shut down its economy last year, Gov. Gavin Newsom predicted dire shortfalls in the state’s budget. But a year later, the state finds itself with so much money that it is poised to not only cover 100 percent of unpaid rent for low-income tenants, but also to give an additional $12 billion back to taxpayers, by sending state stimulus checks of at least $600 to millions of middle-class Californians.
The state’s separate rental relief program would be available to residents who earn no more than 80 percent of the median income in their area and who can show pandemic-related financial hardship. In San Francisco, a family of four would have to earn less than $146,350 to qualify. …
Comments
Does this sound like the article on Billions for Homeless? It should.
The Radical Democrats that is now 99% of that party, state no accountability for budgets or tax spending.
Why not give a tax holiday? Think of it. Instead of printing more money that fuels inflation why not let the people have money the “tax man taketh” ???
How about one month NO STATE TAXES? Then one month of 50% reduction in State taxes? Want to bet the tax money to the State that second month will be far greater then the Communist in Sacramento expect?
Remember it was President John Kennedy who stated by reducing taxes government collects more money. Gee more money in pockets, and more jobs available because the business can afford employees. Good old Capitalism that has survived all of recorded human history.
How about people who paid their rent?