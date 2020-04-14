California plots a coronavirus reopening. Trump insists it’s up to him

By

California will put forward a strategy Tuesday for gradually releasing residents from stay-at-home orders and allowing public life to resume amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday that he has been developing a framework for the past week with the governors of Oregon and Washington that will allow the three states to incrementally reopen their economies as the spread of the virus appears to slow.

Their plan will be driven by facts, evidence and public health advisers, Newsom said. Notably not mentioned as a consideration was President Trump, who wants a quick reopening and emphatically restated Monday his belief that it is up to him, not individual states or cities, to decide when society gets moving again. …

