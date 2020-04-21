California Protesters Hit the Streets to Lobby for State to Reopen

By

Hundreds of protesters lobbying to ease Gov. Gavin Newsom’s tight stay-at-home orders rallied around the California Capitol on Monday, even as Newsom continued to urge restraint, saying the worst thing state leaders could do is “make a decision that’s based on politics and frustration.”

He outlined his approval for some counties to gradually relax some restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus, saying he approved a plan by Ventura County in Southern California to reopen golf courses and parks.

That move prompted the top health official in neighboring Los Angeles County Monday to implore residents not to flood those locations as warmer temperatures arrive this week with the lure of parks, beaches and other outdoor places. …

Click here to read the full article from the Associated Press.