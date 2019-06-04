California sees biggest June snowpack in nearly a decade thanks to spring storms

By

During a weekend that’s widely known as the unofficial start of summer in California, visitors who trekked to Lake Tahoe for Memorial Day were met with a flurry of snowflakes that turned the landscape into a winter wonderland in May.

The storm responsible for the late-season snow in the Sierra Nevada town was one in a series of chilly spring systems that kept temperatures low following a marathon wet winter that filled reservoirs and streams and brought once-dry waterfalls back to life in the region.

Most importantly, the storms have maintained the snowpack — a key source of the state’s water supply — at its highest level for early June since 2011.

As of Monday, the snow blanketing the vast mountain range was 201% of average for the day — even larger than the snowpack on the same day in 2017, a banner year for precipitationthat pulled large swaths of Northern California out of persistent drought conditions. …

