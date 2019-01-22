California Sen. Kamala Harris announces 2020 presidential bid

By

In 2008, Barack Obama, a freshman Democratic senator, became the first African-American man elected president of the United States. A decade later, another first-term Democrat from the Senate is making a bid for the White House, this time to become the first African-American woman to lead the nation.

Sen. Kamala Harris of California announced Monday on ABC’s “Good Morning America” that she is running to unseat President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

“I feel a sense of responsibility to stand up for who we are,” Harris said.

Harris, 54, plans to launch her campaign at a rally Sunday in Oakland, California, where she was born and raised. In 2017, Harris, whose mother emigrated to the USA from India, became the first South Asian-American, and the second African-American female, senator in history, according to her biography on her Senate page.

“The future of our country depends on you and millions of others lifting our voices to fight for our American values. That’s why I’m running for president of the United States,” Harris says in a campaign video released on social media. …

