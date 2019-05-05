California Senate approves bill requiring presidential candidates to submit tax returns

By

California’s Senate approved a bill this week requiring presidential candidates to submit five years’ worth of tax returns in order to appear on the ballot, joining 18 other states in a jab at President Donald Trump’s refusal to release his tax returns.

California joins New York, Illinois and Washington, among other states, that have introduced bills requiring all candidates to release their individual tax returns to qualify for the presidential primary ballot. Tax returns have become a key 2020 issue, with Trump refusing to surrender them and Democratic presidential candidates sharing their tax information with varying degrees of timeliness.

The state’s Senate passed the measure by a 27-10 party line vote Thursday. The bill now goes to the state’s assembly for consideration. It’s not clear if California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, would sign the bill into law should it make it to his desk. …

Click here to read the full article from CNN