California set to receive nearly 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses this month

California’s first coronavirus vaccine doses will be arriving soon, and the state has tripled the amount of doses it will be receiving this month, officials said Wednesday.

The state has now ordered 999,000 doses, including 672,000 of the Moderna vaccine expected to be delivered later this month, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office.

The first 327,000 doses officials previously announced were ordered from Pfizer will arrive “in the coming days,” the governor’s office said in a tweet. Newsom has said they are expected this weekend or by early next week.

The nearly 1 million doses arriving this month will vaccinate around 1% of the state’s 40 million residents, because both vaccines require two doses. …

