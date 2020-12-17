California sets records for cases, deaths as virus surges

By

Two people are dying of COVID-19 every hour in California’s most populous county as the state set daily records for newly reported cases and deaths and hospitals struggle to keep up with the surge of coronavirus patients.

Most California residents are under a stay-at-home order because of dwindling intensive care unit capacity where they live. Los Angeles County, home to 10 million people, has 2,500 ICU beds but within a month could easily need far more, said Dr. Christina Ghaly, the county’s health services director.

“Hospitals are under siege and our models show no end in sight,” she said.

Southern California and the Central Valley — regions that together include 23 counties — had exhausted their regular supply of intensive care beds and many medical centers were tapping into their “surge” capacity. …

