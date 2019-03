By

The state may owe you cash!

California is currently sitting on $9.3 billion of unclaimed property and forgotten funds. Visit the state controller’s website and fill out the form to search if you are owed any money.

If that money is less than $5,000, you can file that claim right away.

Last month, the California State Controller’s Office said over 33,000 people were reunited with over $23 million. In addition, more than 800 properties were reclaimed in San Francisco alone. …

Click here to read the full article from NBC News