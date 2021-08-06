California Spending Billions To House Homeless In Hotels

By

When homeless outreach workers first visited her encampment under a Los Angeles highway overpass last fall, Veronica Perez was skeptical of their offer of not just a bed, but a furnished apartment complete with meals, counseling and the promise of some stability in her life.

“They said they had housing for me, but it just didn’t seem real,” Perez said. “When you’re homeless, you become leery and you don’t trust people.”

Perez, 57, had been sleeping in cars or tents all over Southern California since she lost her job at a storage facility three years ago and couldn’t pay her rent.

The second time the outreach team came to the camp beneath Interstate 405, Perez decided she was ready to take a chance and make a change. …

