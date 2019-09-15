California state lawmakers pass bill requiring public universities to offer abortion pill on campus

By

The California State Assembly voted overwhelmingly to pass legislation to require public universities in the state to offer medication abortion at on-campus student health centers.

The body voted to pass Senate Bill 24 in a 55-19 voted on Friday, several months after the state Senate first voted to approve the measure in May.

According to The New York Times, 34 college campuses in the state would be affected by the legislation, if passed, which seeks to require “each student health care services clinic on a California State University or University of California campus to offer abortion by medication techniques.”

“The bill would require the Commission on the Status of Women and Girls to administer the College Student Health Center Sexual and Reproductive Health Preparation Fund, which the bill would establish,” the bill states. …

