California to allow voters to switch party registration on Election Day

California’s governor signed a bill last week that allows state residents to switch their party affiliation on Election Day, a change expected to increase primary election participation.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed the bill Thursday, allowing voters to fill out a short form at any point in the last two weeks before an election, including the day itself, declaring their party affiliation.

The bill ensures that a resident may vote in their intended party’s primary even if they miss the official registration deadline, presuming that their application is accepted by county officials. …

