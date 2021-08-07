California To Mandate COVID-19 Vaccines For Health Workers

By

California will require all of its roughly 2.2 million health care and long term care workers to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by Sept. 30.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom said last month he would require health care workers to either be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing.

But the new order issued Thursday by the California Department of Public Health does not give health care workers a choice. It says all must be fully vaccinated by the end of September.

Newsom tweeted about the new rule on Thursday, but has not said why he decided to change it. The order from the Department of Public Health references the delta variant, a new version of the virus that is more contagious and can “cause more severe illness.” …

