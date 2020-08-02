California Tops 500,000 Covid-19 Cases

By

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in California surpassed 500,000 on Friday, and the state set a new record for the number of deaths reported in a single day — troubling milestones that cap months of surging outbreaks across the state.

At least 214 coronavirus-related fatalities were reported Friday, according to a Los Angeles Times tally, the fifth time in July California has broken a single-day record in reported cases, and the third time this week. The record was last broken on Wednesday, when 176 deaths were recorded.

COVID-19 cases have been spiking since late May as California reopened the economy and people got back to old routines. Deaths and hospitalizations have also risen, prompting officials to roll back some reopening measures in hopes of slowing the spread. …

