California Wants To Pay For Your College

California will now provide free tuition for the first two years of community college for first-time students who attend full-time. California governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation to allow the California College Promise program to help cover 33,000 more students for a second year of tuition-free college. California’s 2019-2020 budget includes an additional $42.6 million to support the program.

“This is real help for students trying to improve their lives and build their future,” Newsom said. “No one can argue with the fact that the full cost of attending institutions of higher learning is still far too high — both in California and across the country. But by offering two years of community college tuition-free, California is taking a meaningful step toward chipping away at the cost of higher learning for students and their families.”

According to Newsom’s office, California’s community colleges are the largest system of higher education in the U.S., serving about two million students, or approximately 25% of the nation’s community college students. The California community college system includes 115 colleges and 78 educational centers, which awarded more than 160,000 degrees and 96,000 certificates in 2017-2018. …

