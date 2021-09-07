California Would Benefit From Divided Government

By

Despite what Gov. Gavin Newsom would have you believe, the effort to remove him from office is not just a “Republican Recall.” Polls show that many Democrats and independents are fed-up with Newsom and considering voting him out as well.

During his first two-and-a-half years as governor, Newsom has utterly failed to address our state’s big problems and, in many cases, his mismanagement has resulted in making things worse. But that’s not all. He has abused his power with unprecedented government overreach into our lives and businesses. All of these factors and more have given voters from across the political spectrum reason to vote him out.

Despite California’s blue bent, there’s evidence of a growing libertarian undercurrent in our state. One only has to look at the 2020 election to see that Californians are uneasy with too much government interference. Last November, with record turnout, voters rejected an effort to reinstate affirmative action, sided with business over organized labor and rejected a rent control measure.

That same year, Newsom issued more executive orders than any California governor in modern history. He used his power to impose overly intrusive restrictions on businesses and schools, while he swilled wine with lobbyists in Napa and his kids remained in-person at their private school. He imposed the harshest restrictions in the country while arrogantly exempting himself and his family. …

