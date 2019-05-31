Californians dodge new tax on changing tires

By

A proposal to raise the California tire change fee, which critics called a tax that would hit lower-income residents hardest, has been pulled at the request of its sponsor.

Assemblyman Chris Holden, D-Pasadena, requested that Assembly Bill 755 be shelved on Wednesday.

“We are in the first year of a two year legislative session, and we need more time to work with stakeholders so that we can successfully navigate it through the legislative process and ultimately deliver a solution that many cities need to mitigate stormwater contamination,” Holden said in a statement.

AB 755 was part of a raft of tax increase proposals considered by the Democrat-controlled Legislature this session. The bill would have raised the tire change fee from $1.75 to $3.25, with the estimated $55 million in annual revenue going into the state’s Stormwater Permit Compliance Fund. …

