Californians Dominate ‘Most Liberal’ Rankings in Congress

February 7, 2014 By CPR Editors 2 Comments

From The Sacramento Bee:

California’s 53-member congressional delegation, like Congress as a whole, is deeply divided along ideological lines – but its Democrats may be the deepest shade of blue.

The National Journal, a leading publication on national politics and policy, calculates in its current issue that six of the House’s 15 most liberal members, based on their voting records, come from California.

