Californians Dominate ‘Most Liberal’ Rankings in Congress

From The Sacramento Bee:
California’s 53-member congressional delegation, like Congress as a whole, is deeply divided along ideological lines – but its Democrats may be the deepest shade of blue.
The National Journal, a leading publication on national politics and policy, calculates in its current issue that six of the House’s 15 most liberal members, based on their voting records, come from California.
Depressing to read – I know MOST of these libturd whackos! Linda Sanchez is my rep and has been since 2000! She is elected repeatedly without breaking an eyebrow sweat! And as for the dynasty Lowenthal of Long Beach? He was my state senator for six BRUTAL years. I repeatedly contacted him and his office.. NEVER EVER a reply. He knew I was a conservative and wanted NOTHING to do with me. This is how the progressive libturds operate! And the Ka Ka land mentality sails on to ultimate financial ruin and chaos at the hands of a single party dictatorial rule in Stinkramento and DC.. who “only want to help” YA right!
And, they want to californicate the rest of our Republic.