Californians Fed Up With Both Political Parties As Crime Crisis Spirals In Golden State

Voters in California question if either political party is equipped to address the crime crisis facing the Golden State.

“I think both of them are inadequate at this point because they’re using old solutions that never worked in the first place,” Daniel from San Francisco told Fox News.

Paul, a San Francisco resident who said he leans Democrat, told Fox News there are politicians in both parties he does not agree with.

“Sometimes you wonder if any of them can do the job, the party I’ve chosen included,” Paul admitted.

During her “State of the City” speech March 9, San Francisco Mayor London Breed, a Democrat, acknowledged that the progressive city had been plagued by rampant vandalism, car and home break-ins, drug use and gun violence.

“Too many people across the city don’t feel safe,” Breed said. She went on to downplay crime reports as “noise” from “right wing media” outlets.

“You know, there’s a lot of noise about what’s happening in our city. You see it in the headlines, often in the right-wing media,” the mayor said. “They love to talk about San Francisco, don’t they? You see it on social media. You see one video take off as if it’s telling the whole truth about who we are. I know it’s challenging with all that noise to really understand what’s happening.”

Gianni, from San Francisco, said he thinks a business owner should be in charge.

“I think that would probably be a Republican,” said Gianni.

In Los Angeles, robberies involving a firearm have increased 44% this year, according to a report last month from the LAPD. Citywide, robberies have increased nearly 18%, according to LAPD data.

