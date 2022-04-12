Californians Fed Up With Both Political Parties As Crime Crisis Spirals In Golden State

Voters in California question if either political party is equipped to address the crime crisis facing the Golden State.
“I think both of them are inadequate at this point because they’re using old solutions that never worked in the first place,” Daniel from San Francisco told Fox News.
Paul, a San Francisco resident who said he leans Democrat, told Fox News there are politicians in both parties he does not agree with.
“Sometimes you wonder if any of them can do the job, the party I’ve chosen included,” Paul admitted.
During her “State of the City” speech March 9, San Francisco Mayor London Breed, a Democrat, acknowledged that the progressive city had been plagued by rampant vandalism, car and home break-ins, drug use and gun violence.
“Too many people across the city don’t feel safe,” Breed said. She went on to downplay crime reports as “noise” from “right wing media” outlets.
“You know, there’s a lot of noise about what’s happening in our city. You see it in the headlines, often in the right-wing media,” the mayor said. “They love to talk about San Francisco, don’t they? You see it on social media. You see one video take off as if it’s telling the whole truth about who we are. I know it’s challenging with all that noise to really understand what’s happening.”
Gianni, from San Francisco, said he thinks a business owner should be in charge.
“I think that would probably be a Republican,” said Gianni.
In Los Angeles, robberies involving a firearm have increased 44% this year, according to a report last month from the LAPD. Citywide, robberies have increased nearly 18%, according to LAPD data.
Comments
One issue in the City is the prevalence of students and young tech workers who lean Socialist and believe that crime and homelessness are caused by too little government and too little taxes (they aren’t paying property taxes, then are renters). They believe the solution is simply to have government spend more on providing programs for the criminals and the homeless (mostly addicts), and it will all go away. These people vote and have very loud voices, making our political representatives believe that SF residents all think this way, so the policies continue to make the situation worse and worse.
Dealing with criminal behavior means no excuses for race, upbringing, drugs, most mental conditions, political refusal to point to the specific elements most involved in the criminal behavior, education, job skills, lack of parent responsibility to raise their children, gang affiliation and many other justifications for not being responsible. When people do criminal acts they should be held responsible – not forgiven for any of the above. Socialism, equity, equality are nice sounding words but they DO NOT EXIST IN REALITY.
L E A V E! Problem solved!!
The issue is that many Republicans see the CA GOP as a UNI-PARTY, not much better than Democrats. They switch to Independent or No Party Preference. As long as the CA GOP is going to headed by Jessica Patterson and is filled with Never Trumpers, I would avoid anything they do or say. If the CA GOP says to support candidate “A”, I will vote for candidate “B”.
The state and local GOPs do not represent the Republican base, which are Trump supporters.
Both parties?
How about looking in the mirror and seeing that they voted for these feckless politicians.
They voted for destruction of zoning, they voted for no bail DA’s, they voted for un-ending welfare, I could keep going.
If you voted for any Democrat you are the problem.
DEMOSHITS ARE THE PARTY OF HIGH CRIME, HIGH INFLATION, HIGH GAS PRICES, HIGH “EVERYTHING” AND THE ONLY THING THEY WANT TO DO IT POINT FINGERS AT EVERYONE ELSE INSTEAD OF THEMSELVES…LOOK IN THE MIRROR YOU COMMUNITS DEMOSHITS….NOVEMBER IS COMING YOU WORTHLESS TRASH….100 DEMOSHIT SEATS GO DOWN EASILY AND 5-8 IN THE SENATE…ITS GOING TO BE BYE BYE COMMIE’S/////BYE BYE