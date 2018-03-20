Californians fed up with housing costs and taxes are fleeing state in big numbers

“There’s nowhere in the United States that you can find better weather than here,” said Dave Senser, who lives on a fixed income near San Luis Obispo, California, and now plans to move to Las Vegas. “Rents here are crazy, if you can find a place, and they’re going to tax us to death. That’s what it feels like. At least in Nevada they don’t have a state income tax. And every little bit helps.”
Senser, 65, who previously lived in the east San Francisco Bay region, said housing costs and gas prices are “significantly lower in Las Vegas. The government in the state of California isn’t helping people like myself. That’s why people are running out of this state now.”
Based on the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey data, “lower income Californians are the ones who are leaving, not higher income,” said Christopher Thornberg, founding partner of research and consulting firm Beacon Economics in Los Angeles. …
If we were to sell just our home in San Jose today, we’d leave with one million dollars in profit. As the costs continue to rise, so will our profit. We’re out in 3 years to my home state of Tennessee.
Don’t wait too long…
You want to cash out before the next big seismic event that will likely reset property values like it did after Loma Prieta and Northridge…
Been around long enough to see it happen…you’re overdue…
Take the money & run whIle you can…
Yup…
Democratic overreach will someday hit a tipping point & the scales will fall from CA voters eyes…
Hopefully it’s soon, because those a-holes have run my home state into the ground…
Sad…