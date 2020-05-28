California’s 82nd lawsuit against the Trump administration seeks to restore clean car rules

By

California and 22 other states filed a new lawsuit Wednesday challenging the Trump administration’s rollback of Obama-era clean air rules that required car manufacturers to improve fuel efficiency.

The lawsuit is the latest battle an ongoing legal feud between a coalition of Democratic states and the president, who has pushed to weaken or overturn his predecessor’s environmental policies throughout his term.

The Trump administration’s new regulation allows lowers a fuel efficiency standard that was supported by California and adopted by the Obama administration. It would allow American cars to emit nearly 900 million more tons of carbon dioxide over vehicles’ lifetimes, according to the administration’s draft final rule. …

Click here to read the full article by the Sacramento Bee.