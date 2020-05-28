California’s 82nd lawsuit against the Trump administration seeks to restore clean car rules

California and 22 other states filed a new lawsuit Wednesday challenging the Trump administration’s rollback of Obama-era clean air rules that required car manufacturers to improve fuel efficiency.
The lawsuit is the latest battle an ongoing legal feud between a coalition of Democratic states and the president, who has pushed to weaken or overturn his predecessor’s environmental policies throughout his term.
The Trump administration’s new regulation allows lowers a fuel efficiency standard that was supported by California and adopted by the Obama administration. It would allow American cars to emit nearly 900 million more tons of carbon dioxide over vehicles’ lifetimes, according to the administration’s draft final rule. …
Comments
We are LOW on CO2. It is NOT a pollutant but a necessity for forestation and agriculture. Humans EXHALE about 2.3 pounds of CO2 a day. There are 7 billion of us with an annual CO2 output of 2.94 BILLION tons a year! And what about the 700+- volcanoes UNDER the oceans spewing CO2. And let’s not forget the lowly termite who produces MORE CO2 than we mortals. If the stupid liberals had their way, we would all be driving little clown cars like they do in Europe with their $7 a gallon gas taxes plus VAT of 20%!