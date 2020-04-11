California’s Actions Appear To Have Helped

By

California’s relatively quick action to close businesses and order residents to stay home has tamped down the coronavirus pandemic and left many hospitals largely empty, waiting for a surge that has yet to come.

The initial success of the unprecedented shutdown of schools, businesses and other institutions has pleased experts and public health officials, prompting calls to keep the restrictions in place, at least into May, to help cement the progress.

By late Friday, California had reported 598 deaths over 2 1/2 months, fewer than New York experienced in a single day Wednesday, when 799 in the Empire State died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. California has averaged just less than 45 deaths per day over the last week, with no surge in fatalities. …

Click here to read the full article from the L.A. Times.