California’s Actions Appear To Have Helped

California’s relatively quick action to close businesses and order residents to stay home has tamped down the coronavirus pandemic and left many hospitals largely empty, waiting for a surge that has yet to come.
The initial success of the unprecedented shutdown of schools, businesses and other institutions has pleased experts and public health officials, prompting calls to keep the restrictions in place, at least into May, to help cement the progress.
By late Friday, California had reported 598 deaths over 2 1/2 months, fewer than New York experienced in a single day Wednesday, when 799 in the Empire State died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. California has averaged just less than 45 deaths per day over the last week, with no surge in fatalities. …
Comments
OF COURSE from the LA Times, ANOTHER disciple of context -free apples -to-oranges comparisons with the MSM parrots as they maintain the deathwatch drumbeat. Although similar in population near 18 M, CA and NY differ WIDELY in land area (163.696 mi sq CA vs 54,556 mi sq NY? and therefore in DENSITY majority transportation usage and demographics, all factors that are beyond obviously related to transmission and infection It is absurd to even compare as equals, and CRIMINAL to use this misdirection as support for the status quo, ESPECIALLY. in the absence for a recovery plan from the brink of economic suicide as opposed to further mortaging our CHILDRENS FUTURE for only TEMPORARY RELIEF
The travesty of “one size fits all” government edicts that shred the Constitution with only HOPES of benefits, as well as Drumbeating numbers without context diSplays their OWN STUPIDITY instead of meeting THEIR OWN EXPECTATIONS of the stupidity of their (declining) audience . Too bad for THEM as frustration PEAKS as people WAKE UP
And MANY owe THE WHOLE NATION an accounting of and explanation JUST HOW TRILLIONS in BORROWED “LIQUIDITY” has done ANYTHING AT ALL to help the COUNTRY as reports arise of actual real FOOD HARVESTS are DESTROYED (WRITTEN OFF TAXES) for SUPPOSEDLY lack of a market, while we PAY AGAIN to feed the jobless – == Remember government cheese ? WHY NOT AGAIN ? THAT only cost us ONCE !!