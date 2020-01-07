California’s Considers Banning Gas-Powered Mowers and Blowers

The next frontier in California’s battle against pollution: lawn equipment.
State air regulators are laying long-term plans to phase out gasoline-powered devices like leaf blowers and lawn mowers, saying they can produce more noxious emissions than cars.
Plenty of Bay Area cities are already acting: At least eight have banned gas-powered blowers, and more restrict their use during times of day or up to a certain noise level. Novato may soon join the list.
“What I think we need to realize is that we have to do something different for climate change in the world,” said Novato Mayor Pro Tem Pat Eklund, who proposed a ban on gas lawn mowers and leaf blowers in December. …
Click here to read the full article from the San Francisco Chronicle
California Air Resources Board (CARB) employees are some of the most dishonest and corrupt people on the face of the planet. A few years ago their so called PhD scientist (Hied T Tran) who came up with this diesel law crap, lied about his degree but yet he is still employed there and coming up with more fake science. CARB is another California bureaucracy that was not voted for by the people of California but yet makes laws and forces us to pay fines based on fake science.
CARB is self-funded and they have to come up with these bullshit laws to fine people and businesses to stay in existence to continue their large paychecks and their pensions. The only thing that these people have achieved is to destroy the trucking, motorcycle and aftermarket car part industries. CARB is also responsible for thousands of lost jobs with their fake science and now they want to ban your lawn mowers – what’s next?
50% of all products in California have a prop 65 sticker on it, this just opens up the door for these fake bureaucracies to basically tax and fine us of existence.
CARB and the Bureau of Automotive Repair need to go away.