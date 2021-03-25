California’s Drought Is Back, But Nobody Wants To Hear It From Newsom

By

California’s drought conditions might normally prompt calls for shorter showers and shutting off sprinklers.

But Californians are in no mood to hear it after a year of pandemic deprivation. Especially from Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is facing an almost certain recall election after imposing multiple rounds of business closures and constantly telling residents to stay home.

“The governor’s in a very tricky situation,” said Darry Sragow, a longtime California Democratic strategist. While Newsom may be considering drought controls, “I’m sure he’s hearing voices telling him that Californians can only tolerate so much pain and suffering.”

A disappointing winter has left California’s water supplies at half of average levels. Fights over water are perpetual in California, waxing and waning alongside supplies, and memories are fresh of the worst drought in California’s recorded history that stretched from 2012-16. The development of a new drought promises to reinflame tensions between farmers, cities and environmentalists, with Newsom caught in the middle.

California is particularly parched because 2020 was not only dry, but extremely hot. Experts think the state is about where it was in 2014, when former Gov. Jerry Brown asked Californians to reduce their water use by 20 percent. “That’s grim,” said Jeffrey Mount, a senior fellow at the Public Policy Institute of California’s Water Policy Center. “The alarm bells are ringing.”

State and federal water officials on Tuesday cut the projected amount of water they plan to send farmers and cities, the latest sign that California is entering another concerning dry spell. The new drought comes on the heels of several years of record wildfire seasons, which in turn were fueled by the last drought. It’s just the latest climate change-amplified natural disaster to confront Newsom. …

