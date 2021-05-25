California’s Full-Capacity Reopening

By

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last month that California would fully reopen its economy in June if Covid-19 hospitalizations stayed low and the vaccine supply remained high. But it was never clear what fully reopened meant exactly.

On Friday, state health officials provided some specifics.

In just three weeks, on June 15, California, the most populous state in the country, will return to the closest thing to normal since the pandemic began.

There are a few caveats and exceptions, mostly for large indoor and outdoor events. But the memo-style guidelines issued by the state’s Department of Public Health on Friday used a bit of dry, bureaucratic lingo — “all sectors listed in the current Blueprint Activities and Business Tiers Chart may return to usual operations” — to herald the start of post-pandemic California. …

