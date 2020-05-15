California’s huge coronavirus budget gap – How Gavin Newsom plans to close it

By

California would scale back public services, temporarily limit corporate tax credits, slash state workers’ pay and borrow from special funds to close a $54 billion deficit that has opened up during the coronavirus pandemic, under a revised budget plan Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled Thursday.

Schools would be hit hard by required funding cuts and the state would forgo new health services that it hoped to provide for homeless and disabled Californians. More than $6 billion in proposed spending increases would be canceled, including an expansion of the state’s health care program for the poor to undocumented immigrants over age 65 and additional support for University of California and California State University.

The $203 billion proposal is nearly 9% smaller than the plan Newsom laid out in January, which would have been a record $222 billion budget with an estimated $6 billion surplus. That plan evaporated with the coronavirus pandemic, as the economy withered under a prolonged statewide stay-at-home order. Finance officials project the unemployment rate will reach nearly 25% in the coming months. …

