California’s Largest Police Unions Unveil Reform Plan

By

The largest police unions in California unveiled plans early Sunday morning for a reform agenda to find racist police officers and “root those individuals out of the law enforcement profession.”

In full-page ads in The Washington Post, Los Angeles Times and The Mercury News, the San Jose Police Officers Association, the San Francisco Police Officers Association and the Los Angeles Police Protective League announced the national reform plan as thousands continue to march in the streets to protest the May 25 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and others killed by law enforcement officers.

“No words can convey our collective disgust and sorrow for the murder of George Floyd,” the unions said in an advertisement. “We have an obligation as a profession and as human beings to express our sorrow by taking action.”

The plan pulls in various initiatives that the departments have individually implemented over the past several years and calls for reforms that include the creation of a national database of former police officers who were fired for gross misconduct to keep other agencies from hiring them as a beginning point for change. …

Click here to read the full article from the Fresno Bee.