California’s Largest Police Unions Unveil Reform Plan

The largest police unions in California unveiled plans early Sunday morning for a reform agenda to find racist police officers and “root those individuals out of the law enforcement profession.”
In full-page ads in The Washington Post, Los Angeles Times and The Mercury News, the San Jose Police Officers Association, the San Francisco Police Officers Association and the Los Angeles Police Protective League announced the national reform plan as thousands continue to march in the streets to protest the May 25 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and others killed by law enforcement officers.
“No words can convey our collective disgust and sorrow for the murder of George Floyd,” the unions said in an advertisement. “We have an obligation as a profession and as human beings to express our sorrow by taking action.”
The plan pulls in various initiatives that the departments have individually implemented over the past several years and calls for reforms that include the creation of a national database of former police officers who were fired for gross misconduct to keep other agencies from hiring them as a beginning point for change. …
Comments
The police unions do NOT represent the rank and file members of the various departments. They have separate political action committees who endorse candidates who are opposed by the officers as a whole. When I worked for the Orange County Sheriff, I told my association president I was quitting because they endorsed Jerry Brown for governor. I told him I was disgusted with the very idea they would endorse such a liberal idiot and that I would never want to be associated with anybody who would support Brown or anyone sympathetic to Brown’s causes.
Just like most other unions, those running the organizations are only looking at the freebies they are promised. But the reality is that most police officers and fire fighters are pro-American safety officers who only want to do what is right. Most of us vote conservative and ignore the recommendations of their unions. Please differentiate the two. Rank and file vs the political unions.