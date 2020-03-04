California’s largest school bond in history headed for defeat

The largest school facility bond in state history appeared headed for defeat Tuesday, falling short of the simple majority needed despite bipartisan support and little formal opposition.
Proposition 13 — unrelated to the same-numbered 1978 tax measure — would push $15 billion in bonds to California’s schools, public universities and community colleges to upgrade facilities and build new ones.
The measure was losing with 56% of voters opposing it, although there were still a significant number of votes still left to count.
It would be the first time voters rejected an education facilities bond in more than two decades. …
Comments
Guess what the bottom of the gene pool has been hit. It is Democrats.
Wealth is finite. Production of wealth depends on people willing to invest their ideas, time and money to produce more. Democrats don’t get it.
The last time a top ranked Democrat understood this was John Kennedy. That was almost 60 years ago. Since then the Democrats have slide into the fantasy of Socialism that only results in dictatorship.