California’s minimum wage rises again on Jan. 1

California’s minimum wage will increase another 50 cents per hour on Jan. 1. The new minimum rate for workers at larger businesses – those with 26 or more employees – will be $11 per hour. Smaller firms will have to pay $10.50.

The Monday pay raise is part of the state’s plan to raise the minimum wage for all workers to $15 per hour by 2023.

Minimum wage workers are already making more than that in Emeryville, where the minimum wage is $15.20 – reportedly the highest rate in the country. At least 19 other California cities will have higher rates than the state as 2018 starts, and two Bay Area cities – Sunnyvale and Mountain View – will bump their minimum to $15 on Monday. …

